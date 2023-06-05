AutoZone’s (AZO) “Upgrade” Rating Reaffirmed at 3M

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “upgrade” rating restated by equities research analysts at 3M in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,696.89.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,387.12. 34,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,684. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,959.58 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,583.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,498.10.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $29.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 129.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,475 shares of company stock valued at $86,386,159 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

