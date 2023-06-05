The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,879 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of AmerisourceBergen worth $54,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Edmp Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,631,000 after buying an additional 514,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,991,000 after buying an additional 282,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.62.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 324,289 shares of company stock valued at $55,111,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

ABC opened at $174.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.86. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $176.62.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

