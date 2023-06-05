Shelton Capital Management Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $64.29. The stock had a trading volume of 766,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.