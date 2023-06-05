Shelton Capital Management Sells 717,390 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 717,390 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,452,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,428,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.93, a PEG ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

