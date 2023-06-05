Shelton Capital Management Sells 6,917 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $2,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,551 shares of company stock worth $9,480,211. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCK traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $392.52. The company had a trading volume of 127,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,118. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

