AXS Investments LLC Sells 5,817 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 184,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,095,000 after acquiring an additional 18,716 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.81. The company had a trading volume of 416,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,869. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.28. The company has a market cap of $144.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.27.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

