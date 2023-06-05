AXS Investments LLC Has $671,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.65. 150,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,369. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $222.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,187 shares of company stock worth $3,150,016. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

