First City Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.60.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $473.70. 148,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,076. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.56 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.