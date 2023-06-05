Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $6,562,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marvell Technology Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.88. 5,857,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,448,106. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of -316.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

