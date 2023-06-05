Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,706 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.44. 533,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,228. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

