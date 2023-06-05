Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 113,470 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.57.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,520 shares of company stock valued at $15,831,665. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,435,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,796. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $159.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.76 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

