Tcwp LLC Has $391,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tcwp LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of American Express by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.07. The stock had a trading volume of 772,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,363. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.70 and its 200-day moving average is $159.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

