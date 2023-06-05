Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,241 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Citigroup cut their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.29. 483,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $68.41. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

