Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 31,520 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $155,410,000 after buying an additional 1,597,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 571,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,345,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 64,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,637,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Insider Activity

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.43. 1,627,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,910,005. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $43.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

