Mirova Acquires 791 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mirova boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.17.

NYSE:HCA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.44. The stock had a trading volume of 114,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $294.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.81.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.04%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

