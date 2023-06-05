Shelton Capital Management Acquires 1,075 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 860.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,475 shares of company stock valued at $86,386,159. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone Stock Up 0.4 %

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,696.89.

AZO stock traded up $9.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,391.14. The company had a trading volume of 30,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,639. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,583.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,498.10. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,959.58 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $29.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.46 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.