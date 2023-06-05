Shelton Capital Management Sells 51,536 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,536 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $156.27. 1,867,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.