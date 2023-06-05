AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Mirova

Mirova lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,475 shares of company stock worth $86,386,159 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,696.89.

AZO stock traded up $9.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,391.14. 30,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,639. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,959.58 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,583.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2,498.10. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.