USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 10,900 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $84.46. The company had a trading volume of 87,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,387. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $87.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.79%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

