Tcwp LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Tcwp LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.73. 252,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,413. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

