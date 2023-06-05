The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Boosted by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,740 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,475,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,174,000 after acquiring an additional 58,639 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,838,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 35,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,074,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,941,000 after buying an additional 144,887 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.6 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,206. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

