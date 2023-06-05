The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,350,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 352,981 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $241,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 626,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,773. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

