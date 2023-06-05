Mirova Acquires 9,827 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mirova raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,083 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,249,879. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

