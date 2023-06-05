AXS Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

AXS Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.87. 330,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,384 shares of company stock worth $5,929,160. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.