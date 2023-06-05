AXS Investments LLC Sells 240 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AXS Investments LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,098. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile



Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

