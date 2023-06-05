Tcwp LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tcwp LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $445.23. The stock had a trading volume of 522,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $454.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.17. The firm has a market cap of $422.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

