The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lifted by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,409,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,326,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $375,925,000 after buying an additional 2,057,104 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.24. 2,438,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,306,823. The stock has a market cap of $164.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

