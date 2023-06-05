USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 1,187 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $125.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.34.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

