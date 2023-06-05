Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XEL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.08. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.