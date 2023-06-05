Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Holdings Boosted by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,731. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

