Kepos Capital LP Increases Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.02. 82,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,190. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

