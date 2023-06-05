Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 905 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 102.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,505,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,188,000 after acquiring an additional 102,484 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,986. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab Stock Down 0.0 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.64.

Ecolab stock opened at $173.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.99. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

