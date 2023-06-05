AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

MSCI Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSCI traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $479.77. The stock had a trading volume of 44,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,474. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.63 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

