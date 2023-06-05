Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 66,538 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,794,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,538 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $297,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,289 shares of company stock valued at $55,111,633. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $174.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $176.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

