Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.99. 420,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.44.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

