Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,503,000 after purchasing an additional 125,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $110.64. The stock had a trading volume of 259,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,620. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.44. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

