Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Barclays cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.24. The stock had a trading volume of 615,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $175.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.77 and a 200 day moving average of $147.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

