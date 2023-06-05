Shelton Capital Management Sells 667 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,480.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,271.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,915. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 104.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,273.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1,125.03. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.