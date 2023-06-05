Mirova Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mirova increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.98. 20,502,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,016,438. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $130.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.69.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,765 shares of company stock worth $11,008,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

