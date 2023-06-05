Shelton Capital Management Has $2.51 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 163,390 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 150,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $319,712,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

PayPal Stock Up 0.0 %

PYPL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.98. 4,000,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,432,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

