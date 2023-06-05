Shelton Capital Management Sells 10,679 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,538 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.6 %

CTSH stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.12. 853,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,136,205. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.26.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.