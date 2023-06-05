Shelton Capital Management Acquires 9,167 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,358 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,651,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,820,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,433,000 after acquiring an additional 651,871 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,119,547. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

