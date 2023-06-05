Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Mirova

Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 397.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 43,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,700,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $135,013,000 after purchasing an additional 518,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

MU traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.97. 3,239,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,562,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,320 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

