Shelton Capital Management Sells 1,700 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,203 shares of company stock valued at $8,418,517 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.33. 344,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,320. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $218.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of -205.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

