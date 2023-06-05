Twin Tree Management LP Sells 19,872 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,872 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.25. 598,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,199. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,198 shares of company stock worth $4,405,084 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

See Also

