Mirova Buys New Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Mirova acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,101. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

