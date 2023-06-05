3M Reiterates “Upgrade” Rating for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

3M reiterated their upgrade rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,696.89.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $9.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,391.14. The stock had a trading volume of 30,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,639. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,583.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2,498.10. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,959.58 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 64.19%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $29.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone will post 129.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,475 shares of company stock worth $86,386,159 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

