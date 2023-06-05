Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,068,000 after purchasing an additional 122,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 527.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 686,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,363,000 after purchasing an additional 42,148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,691,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,169,000 after purchasing an additional 45,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,234.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $85.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,174.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,441 shares of company stock worth $18,711,159 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

