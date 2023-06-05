AXS Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.72. 49,204,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,469,000. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.14. The company has a market cap of $690.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,001 shares of company stock worth $26,664,600 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

