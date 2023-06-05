Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,322 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.24% of Cardinal Health worth $47,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 18,695.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 108,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 60,520 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,342,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $84.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $87.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.41.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 113.79%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

